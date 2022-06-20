  • Arfiya Eri, a candidate from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for the upcoming Upper House election, poses during an interview in Tokyo last week. | AFP-JIJI
    Arfiya Eri, a candidate from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for the upcoming Upper House election, poses during an interview in Tokyo last week. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Arfiya Eri is a young, female, multilingual former United Nations official, all of which would already help her stand out as a Japanese political candidate, but she is also of Uyghur heritage.

While her campaign is not centered around her ethnic background, it is attracting attention — positive and negative — in a country where politics is still a largely homogenous affair.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,