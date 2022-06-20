  • The average price of cooking oil at supermarkets across Japan spiked 1½ times in May from a year earlier. | KYODO
Food manufacturers in Japan have been hiking prices as a result of rising raw material and crude oil costs, data showed Monday, dealing a blow to households already hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The average price of cooking oil at supermarkets across the country spiked 1½ times in May from a year earlier, while that of mayonnaise was up nearly 30%, according to Japanese analysis company True Data.

