  • Peach Aviation's travel lottery has been proved popular after tourism demand nosedived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. | KYODO
  Jiji

After leveraging inexpensive fares to attract travelers and expand flight routes, Japanese budget airlines face an uphill battle due to a nosedive in passenger numbers caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Budget carriers, including Peach Aviation, which led the sector in Japan to enter service in 2012, are trying every trick to stimulate passenger demand and climb out of management difficulties.

