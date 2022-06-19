Japan’s ruling and opposition parties are trying to lure voters ahead of the July 10 Upper House election with pledges to deal with soaring prices that have been hitting households hard.
With the official campaign period for the triennial poll set to kick off Wednesday, major parties have released their policy platforms. Beyond the economy, national security and constitutional revision are also expected to be major issues in the election, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
