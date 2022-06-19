  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Kenta Izumi take part in an online debate in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Saturday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan chief Kenta Izumi take part in an online debate in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Saturday. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Japan’s ruling and opposition parties are trying to lure voters ahead of the July 10 Upper House election with pledges to deal with soaring prices that have been hitting households hard.

With the official campaign period for the triennial poll set to kick off Wednesday, major parties have released their policy platforms. Beyond the economy, national security and constitutional revision are also expected to be major issues in the election, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,