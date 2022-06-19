  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, on Sunday but there was no fear of a tsunami, the weather agency said.

The quake — which hit at a depth of 10 kilometers — occurred at 3:08 p.m., registering lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the Noto Peninsula region, the Meteorological Agency said.

