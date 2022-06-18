  • A Ukrainian soldier walks near a mass grave in the hills above Lysychansk on Thursday. Hundreds of civilians killed in the cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk since the Russian invasion began in February, who have been unclaimed by relatives, have been buried there. | TYLER HICKS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Paris – Since Russia rolled into their country Ukrainians have fought for their cities to the last breath, part of a strategy that has forced Russia to rein in its ambitions.

When Russia invaded in February, Western powers feared an onslaught that would see Ukrainian forces crumble within days, but Kyiv has dashed Russian hopes for a quick win.

