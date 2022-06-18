Executives from Japan’s ruling and opposition parties on Saturday stumped for their candidates in a number of key prefectural constituencies for the upcoming Upper House election.
Saturday opened the first weekend since the parties effectively kicked off their campaigns for the July 10 election for Parliament’s upper chamber following the end of this year’s regular Diet session last Wednesday. The official campaign period for the poll is scheduled to start next Wednesday.
