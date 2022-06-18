  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicks off a meeting of Liberal Democratic Party officials in Yamagata Prefecture on Saturday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicks off a meeting of Liberal Democratic Party officials in Yamagata Prefecture on Saturday. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Executives from Japan’s ruling and opposition parties on Saturday stumped for their candidates in a number of key prefectural constituencies for the upcoming Upper House election.

Saturday opened the first weekend since the parties effectively kicked off their campaigns for the July 10 election for Parliament’s upper chamber following the end of this year’s regular Diet session last Wednesday. The official campaign period for the poll is scheduled to start next Wednesday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,