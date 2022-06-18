  • Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda has filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer. | KYODO
Lower House Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda has filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer.

Calling the reports of the Shukan Bunshun magazine groundless and defamatory, the 78-year-old ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker demanded Friday that Bungeishunju Ltd. pay him ¥22 million ($165,000) in damages and publish an apology ad.

