  • The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo, one of its two de facto aircraft carriers, will be accompanied by two destroyers, a submarine, patrol aircraft and others on a deployment to 11 Indo-Pacific countries and one foreign territory as part of joint naval exercises with the United States and other countries. | REUTERS
Japan has dispatched a Maritime Self-Defense Force flotilla on a deployment to 11 Indo-Pacific countries and one foreign territory as part of joint naval exercises with the United States and other countries undertaken to counter a more assertive China.

In the annual deployment that began last Monday and will run through Oct. 28, the MSDF fleet will make port calls in the Pacific island nations of the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Fiji for the first time, according to the Defense Ministry.

