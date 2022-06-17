U.S. officials are working to arrange a possible call this summer between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to two people in Washington familiar with the plans, with tensions high between the world’s two biggest economies.
The people didn’t have more details on what the U.S. would want to be the focus of the call, but top Biden administration officials have emphasized the importance of putting “guard rails” on the relationship with Beijing to prevent disagreements from escalating into crisis.
