  • U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet attends a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in Guangzhou on Wednesday. Bachelet's long-planned trip to China took her to Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of imprisoning over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and running labor camps which fuel global supply chains. | AFP-JIJI
    U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet attends a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in Guangzhou on Wednesday. Bachelet's long-planned trip to China took her to Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of imprisoning over 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterilization of women and running labor camps which fuel global supply chains. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Beijing – The U.N. rights envoy has defended her contentious visit to China, but urged authorities to avoid “arbitrary and indiscriminate” measures in Xinjiang, a region where Beijing is accused of widespread human rights abuses.

Michelle Bachelet’s remarks on Saturday were swiftly criticized by activists and NGOs, who accused her of providing Beijing with a major propaganda win.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,