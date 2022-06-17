  • A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of Uotsuri Island, one of the islets that make up the disputed Senkaku Islands, in the East China Sea in 2013. | REUTERS
Japan said on Friday it had protested to Beijing about what it called China’s unilateral development of resources in the East China Sea, saying the activity was continuing despite a 2008 agreement for bilateral cooperation in the area’s waters.

In the East China Sea, where no official border between the two countries have been drawn, China has constructed more than a dozen gas exploration platforms on the west of the equidistance line between them.

