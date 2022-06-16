  • The sunken Kazu I is salvaged in May in Shari, Hokkaido. | KYODO
The transport ministry on Thursday revoked the business license of the operator of a tour boat that sank off Hokkaido in April leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, citing nearly 20 safety violations.

Shiretoko Yuransen, based in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, will not be able to apply for the license for the next two years.

