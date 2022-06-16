The transport ministry on Thursday revoked the business license of the operator of a tour boat that sank off Hokkaido in April leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, citing nearly 20 safety violations.
Shiretoko Yuransen, based in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, will not be able to apply for the license for the next two years.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.