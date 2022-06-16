The impact of climate change in Africa is drawing attention leading up to an international conference led by the Japanese government, as part of multiple crises the continent is facing along with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Scientists have warned that Africa is likely to be hit the hardest by the catastrophic effects of climate change, such as droughts and floods, although the continent contributes less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.