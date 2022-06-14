The Ukraine and U.S. ambassadors to Tokyo have called on the Japanese public to give to a newly launched fund helping Ukrainian evacuees adjust to life in Japan, including with language-learning aid.
The Ukraine Evacuees Assistance Fund, established in partnership between the philanthropic Nippon Foundation with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel and Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky, aims to raise ¥1 billion ($7.4 million) by Sept. 30.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.