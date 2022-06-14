The Ukraine and U.S. ambassadors to Tokyo have called on the Japanese public to give to a newly launched fund helping Ukrainian evacuees adjust to life in Japan, including with language-learning aid.

The Ukraine Evacuees Assistance Fund, established in partnership between the philanthropic Nippon Foundation with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel and Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky, aims to raise ¥1 billion ($7.4 million) by Sept. 30.