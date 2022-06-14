The proportion of Japanese who consider Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's response to rising prices to be inadequate came to 64.1%, while 28.1% said it is satisfactory, a survey showed Monday, just weeks ahead of a crucial Upper House election.

In a three-day nationwide telephone poll by Kyodo News conducted from Saturday, a total of 77.3% said rising prices of food and other daily necessities have affected their lives to a varying degree, up 8.6 percentage points from the April survey.

Ahead of the Upper House election expected to take place next month, 71.1% said they would take higher costs of living into consideration when voting.

With the prices of oil and other imports rising amid the yen's fall against the U.S dollar and the war in Ukraine, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said last week that consumers have become more "tolerant" of price hikes. He was forced to retract the remark and apologize after facing criticism from lawmakers and consumers.

In the poll, 77.3% said they felt his remark was inappropriate and those who said they consider Kuroda unfit to be central bank governor reached 58.5%.

Since Kuroda became BOJ governor in 2013, the central bank has set a 2% inflation target and undertaken an ultraloose monetary policy. His tenure ends in April 2023.

Meanwhile, the poll showed the Kishida Cabinet's approval rating slipping back to 56.9%, having previously risen to 61.5% last month, its highest level since he took office in October. The disapproval rating for the Cabinet rose 5.1 points to 26.9%.

Japan on Friday resumed visa procedures to accept foreign tourists, taking the first step toward increasing inbound tourism after two years of near-seclusion amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those who consider such a step appropriate reached 68.4%, against 30% who think otherwise.

As for the Upper House election, 39.7% said they will cast their proportional representation votes for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is led by Kishida.

The LDP was followed by 9.9% for the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai, 9.7% for the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and 5.8% for Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP.

The survey reached 524 randomly selected households with eligible voters on landline phones and 2,006 mobile phone numbers. It yielded responses from 425 people from the households and 626 mobile phone users.