Bonn, Germany – While countries, cities and companies have massively ramped up net-zero emissions promises in recent months, there remain “major flaws” in many plans, according to an analysis published Monday that raises fears of potential large-scale “greenwashing” by businesses.
Faced with mounting urgency and public pressure as deadly and costly climate impacts increase, governments and corporations issued a proliferation of net-zero pledges in the run up to the United Nation’s key climate summit in Glasgow last year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.