While countries, cities and companies have massively ramped up net-zero emissions promises in recent months, there remain “major flaws” in many plans, according to an analysis published Monday that raises fears of potential large-scale “greenwashing” by businesses.

Faced with mounting urgency and public pressure as deadly and costly climate impacts increase, governments and corporations issued a proliferation of net-zero pledges in the run up to the United Nation’s key climate summit in Glasgow last year.