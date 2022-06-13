  • A forum to discuss support measures for social recluses and their families in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, in April | KYODO
  • SHARE

A large-scale survey conducted by Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward has found that nearly 8,000 people age 15 and older are considered to be hikikomori, or people who have isolated themselves from society at home for more than six months.

The results, which were released Wednesday, showed that the largest proportion of social recluses in the municipality were people in their 40s, at 17.1%, followed by those in their 50s, at 16.6%.

