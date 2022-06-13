A survey has found that 82.7% of responding House of Representatives lawmakers believe there is a lack of female members of parliament.
The Lower House conducted the survey on gender awareness covering all its members for the first time, and the results highlighted a low level of awareness among male politicians about women's participation in politics.
