Seoul – South Korea’s defense chief has said his country is willing to “normalize” security cooperation with Japan, amid signs of a thaw in bilateral ties frayed over wartime issues.
“We are ready to engage in serious dialogue with Japan,” South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said in a speech Sunday at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, also in attendance.
