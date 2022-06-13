Celsius Network paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers after weeks of speculation over the sustainability of the outsized returns being offered by the “decentralized finance” lending platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency selloff.
Crypto markets tumbled after the Celsius announcement, with bitcoin dropping as much as 14% to the lowest level since December 2020 and other major tokens such as ether also falling sharply. Celsius’s CEL token was down about 50% to 19 cents as of 7:16 a.m. in New York, according to pricing data site CoinGecko.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.