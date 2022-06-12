  • Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Sunday. | REUTERS
Singapore – Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe issued a warning about foreign interference on Taiwan while criticizing the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy as fueling regional tensions and divisions in the region.

Speaking during the regional Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore on Sunday, Gen. Wei, who is also a Chinese state councilor, reiterated Beijing’s opposition to what he described as U.S. “meddling” in regional affairs and urged Washington not to let competition define Sino-U.S. ties, saying this would be a “strategic mistake.”

