    A pedestrian walks past an share price board showing the closing numbers on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and a foreign exchange board showing the yen's rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Friday.

Washington – The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that Japan remains on a list of countries it monitors over potentially “unfair” currency practices, while noting that foreign exchange intervention should only take place in “very exceptional” cases amid the rapid weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

In a semiannual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the department named 12 economies on its “monitoring list” — China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Mexico. All except Taiwan and Vietnam were on the list in a December 2021 report.

