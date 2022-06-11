Washington – The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that Japan remains on a list of countries it monitors over potentially “unfair” currency practices, while noting that foreign exchange intervention should only take place in “very exceptional” cases amid the rapid weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar.
In a semiannual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the department named 12 economies on its “monitoring list” — China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Mexico. All except Taiwan and Vietnam were on the list in a December 2021 report.
