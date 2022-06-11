Singapore – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has reiterated Washington’s commitment to its allies, partners and like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region amid concerns that a crisis similar to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could erupt in Asia.
In a speech Saturday at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Austin singled out the situation in the Taiwan Strait, reiterating that while Washington does not support Taiwan independence, it is seeing “growing coercion from Beijing."
