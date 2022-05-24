They say the third time’s a charm.

Although it’s unclear if that was on U.S. President Joe Biden’s mind as he offered an unequivocal “yes” when asked if Washington would militarily defend democratic Taiwan in an invasion by China, it was his third such affirmation since August that appeared to break with the long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity” over how the United States might react.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.