  • Researchers in Tokyo found that students who woke up later than usual during pandemic-related school closures tended to eat more sugary food and spend significantly more time in front of a TV or smartphone. | KYODO
Children whose morning routines started later during COVID-related school closures are at a higher risk of falling into unhealthy lifestyle habits during future emergency situations, according to research from Tokyo.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Future Initiatives and Graduate School of Medicine believe that keeping normal eating and sleeping schedules throughout school closures is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

