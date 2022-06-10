  • The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at United Nations headquarters in New York. Japan has secured a seat at the top table as a nonpermanent member for a record 12th time, starting in January. | REUTERS
    The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at United Nations headquarters in New York. Japan has secured a seat at the top table as a nonpermanent member for a record 12th time, starting in January. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

New York – Japan secured a nonpermanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for a record 12th time in a General Assembly election on Thursday, with its two-year term set to start next January.

Tokyo’s return comes as the council, in charge of ensuring international peace and security, has appeared dysfunctional, particularly with Russia, one of the five permanent members, exercising its veto power over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,