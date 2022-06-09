Japan still has a long way to go to achieve gender equality among candidates in elections, with this summer’s election for the House of Councilors marking the third national election since a law aimed at promoting gender equality in politics went into force in 2018.
For the election for the upper chamber of parliament, most of six major parties have raised the proportion of female candidates from the previous Upper House election in 2019.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.