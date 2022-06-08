Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori has expressed displeasure over the backlash at home and abroad against his remarks about women, comments that led him to resign from his post as Tokyo Olympics chief last year.

“I simply said that women talk a lot. I get scolded for telling the truth,” Mori said at a Tuesday at an event in Tokyo with lawmakers from the ruling party, referring to his comments that included a view about women’s tendency to “talk too much.”