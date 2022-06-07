Electricity prices are set to hit the highest level in five years this month on the back of energy market chaos set off by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a development that will likely cause even more financial pain for consumers in Japan, which is set for a scorching summer with above-average temperatures.
The nation’s 10 major utility firms announced earlier this year that electricity rates in June were set to jump between about 10% and 20% from the previous year, prompting some municipalities to take action, from providing relief to households and businesses to offering tips on how to save energy.
