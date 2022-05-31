Summer in Japan will be hotter than usual, according to the Meteorological Agency’s three-month forecast.
The average temperature nationwide from June to August is expected to be higher than normal, with a 50% probability of above-normal temperatures forecast for northern and eastern Japan, the weather agency said in its latest forecast published last week.
