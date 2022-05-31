  • Children enjoy shaved ice in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday, when the temperature rose above 30 degrees Celsius. | KYODO
    Children enjoy shaved ice in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday, when the temperature rose above 30 degrees Celsius. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Summer in Japan will be hotter than usual, according to the Meteorological Agency’s three-month forecast.

The average temperature nationwide from June to August is expected to be higher than normal, with a 50% probability of above-normal temperatures forecast for northern and eastern Japan, the weather agency said in its latest forecast published last week.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)