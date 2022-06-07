  • Tokyo Gas Co. Liquefied natural gas tanks in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, in November 2021 | KYODO
    Tokyo Gas Co. Liquefied natural gas tanks in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, in November 2021 | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Uncertainty over the global energy supply, heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could continue to keep energy prices high for a while, according to Japan’s annual energy report released Tuesday.

The latest white paper on energy also stressed the need for Japan to retain interests in oil and gas projects in the Russian Far East island of Sakhalin, despite a slew of sanctions Tokyo has placed on Moscow, on the grounds they are vital to secure a stable energy supply for the energy-poor country at a reasonable cost.

