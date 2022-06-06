  • People hold flags of Japan and Ukraine during a torch relay event for the Tokyo Olympics in July in Hachioji, Tokyo, located adjacent to the city of Hino which hosted athletes from Ukraine. | KYODO
    People hold flags of Japan and Ukraine during a torch relay event for the Tokyo Olympics in July in Hachioji, Tokyo, located adjacent to the city of Hino which hosted athletes from Ukraine. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Municipalities that hosted overseas athletes for training camps before last summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be eligible for new subsidies aimed at promoting people-to-people exchanges with their respective partner countries, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Japan Sport Council will set up a subsidy program to cover part of the expenses, such as those for inviting athletes from abroad, the sources said, adding the program is due to begin in fiscal 2023 starting next April.

