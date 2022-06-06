  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting of ministers held at the Prime Minister's Office on May 20 to discuss measures to prevent children from becoming sex crime victims. | KYODO
The welfare ministry is creating for the first time a survey specifically focusing on boys and men victimized by sexual violence, sources said Monday.

With little social awareness of the issue, the ministry wants to quickly create a support system for male victims of sexual violence by securing a better grasp of the situation, they said.

