About 740,000 COVID-19 booster vaccine doses made by Moderna have been discarded or are expected to be discarded in 27 major cities in Japan due to expiration, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday, as the country has struggled to expand the number of people getting third shots.

The survey, conducted from May 17 to Thursday, asked 52 major cities whether they have scrapped or plan to scrap government-provided Moderna booster doses, many of which have an expiration date between April and June.