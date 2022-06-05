From Seattle to Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: A heady, decadeslong era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is coming to an end.
What’s emerging in its place is an age of diminished expectations marked by job cuts and hiring slowdowns, slashed growth projections and shelved expansion plans. The malaise is damaging employee morale, affecting the industry’s ability to attract talent, and has wide-ranging implications for U.S. economic growth and innovation.
