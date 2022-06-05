  • Logs at a processing factory in a coastal region of the Russian Far East | KYODO
    Logs at a processing factory in a coastal region of the Russian Far East | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

More than 50% of Japanese firms are struggling to obtain raw materials and other commodities due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a survey by a credit research firm.

A survey by Teikoku Databank found 50.8% were affected in terms of raw materials, products and services they obtain and 66.7% were experiencing effects from surging purchase costs.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,