More than 50% of Japanese firms are struggling to obtain raw materials and other commodities due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a survey by a credit research firm.
A survey by Teikoku Databank found 50.8% were affected in terms of raw materials, products and services they obtain and 66.7% were experiencing effects from surging purchase costs.
