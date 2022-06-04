  • Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (left), better known as 'Jimmy,' and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw are scheduled to be executed after being convicted on terrorism charges. | MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (left), better known as "Jimmy," and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw are scheduled to be executed after being convicted on terrorism charges. | MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Yangon – Myanmar’s junta will execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country’s first judicial executions since 1990, a spokesman said Friday.

Four people, including former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, “who were sentenced to death will be hanged according to prison procedures,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

