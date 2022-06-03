A female worker at Japan’s leading fast-food chain Sukiya collapsed earlier this year while working alone at one of its outlets and was confirmed dead later after suffering a heart attack, a company official said Thursday.
The woman in her 50s was working an early morning shift in January at a Nagoya outlet and her situation was not discovered until her colleague arrived at around 9 a.m., the official said, adding she was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.