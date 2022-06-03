  • The tendency to avoid marriage and pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic is seen to have played a part in the drop in the number of babies born in 2021. | KYODO
    The tendency to avoid marriage and pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic is seen to have played a part in the drop in the number of babies born in 2021. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The number of babies born in Japan in 2021 fell by 29,231, or 3.5%, from the previous year to a record low of 811,604, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday.

The total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, stands at 1.30, down 0.03 point. The rate, down for the sixth straight year, fell to the fourth-lowest level on record.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,