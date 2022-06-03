The government is considering restarting its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign in July, government sources said Friday.
The move comes as the COVID-19 situation in Japan continues to improve, with the country set to resume the acceptance of foreign tourists on package tours on June 10.
