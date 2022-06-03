  • Visitors purify their hands at the Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine in Dazaifu, Fukuoka, on May 28. | BLOOMBERG
    Visitors purify their hands at the Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine in Dazaifu, Fukuoka, on May 28. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The government is considering restarting its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign in July, government sources said Friday.

The move comes as the COVID-19 situation in Japan continues to improve, with the country set to resume the acceptance of foreign tourists on package tours on June 10.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,