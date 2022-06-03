  • An extra budget to be drafted in the fall is seen as necessary to implement some of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's key economic policies, which his Cabinet is due to approve next Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
Japan is planning to compile a supplementary budget worth more than ¥10 trillion ($77 billion) after this summer’s House of Councilors election to finance measures aimed at stimulating the economy and mitigating the impact of rising prices, government sources said Friday.

The government is likely to issue more bonds for the envisaged second extra budget for fiscal 2022 starting in April, according to the sources, which would further deteriorate Japan’s fiscal health.

