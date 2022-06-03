Japan is planning to compile a supplementary budget worth more than ¥10 trillion ($77 billion) after this summer’s House of Councilors election to finance measures aimed at stimulating the economy and mitigating the impact of rising prices, government sources said Friday.

The government is likely to issue more bonds for the envisaged second extra budget for fiscal 2022 starting in April, according to the sources, which would further deteriorate Japan’s fiscal health.