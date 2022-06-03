  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leaves after a signing ceremony between China and Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leaves after a signing ceremony between China and Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Sydney – A 10-day South Pacific island-hopping tour by China’s top diplomat focused the world’s attention on a usually overlooked region, opened a new front in Beijing’s quest for global influence and challenged decades of Western primacy.

On the face of it, Wang Yi’s trip was a failure.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,