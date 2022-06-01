  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (left) speaks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an Upper House plenary session on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (left) speaks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an Upper House plenary session on Tuesday. | KYODO

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has contracted the coronavirus, his ministry said Wednesday.

Hayashi reported a fever and took a PCR test, ruling party sources said Wednesday. He skipped a Wednesday session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

The minister held talks with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani on Monday in Tokyo but did not meet any leaders or his counterparts from other nations this week.

