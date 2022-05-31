A trial package tour for inbound travelers in Japan has been canceled after one of four Thais taking part tested positive for the coronavirus, the tourism agency has said.

The group was in Oita Prefecture when the traveler’s infection was confirmed Monday. The individual, who has no fever, is expected to quarantine in a repurposed facility for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The travel agency that hosted the tour is coordinating with authorities to deal with the situation.