A trial package tour for inbound travelers in Japan has been canceled after one of four Thais taking part tested positive for the coronavirus, the tourism agency has said.
The group was in Oita Prefecture when the traveler’s infection was confirmed Monday. The individual, who has no fever, is expected to quarantine in a repurposed facility for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The travel agency that hosted the tour is coordinating with authorities to deal with the situation.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.