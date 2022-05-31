  • A hot spring in Beppu, Oita Prefecture. A trial package tour for foreign travelers in Oita Prefecture has been canceled due to a COVID-19 infection among a participant. | KYODO
  • Kyodo, staff report

A trial package tour for inbound travelers in Japan has been canceled after one of four Thais taking part tested positive for the coronavirus, the tourism agency has said.

The group was in Oita Prefecture when the traveler’s infection was confirmed Monday. The individual, who has no fever, is expected to quarantine in a repurposed facility for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The travel agency that hosted the tour is coordinating with authorities to deal with the situation.

