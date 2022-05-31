  • Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 8. | KYODO
    Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 8. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

The Foreign Ministry has established a new strategy team to coordinate diplomatic policies on China and analyze Beijing’s movements from a mid- to long-term perspective as Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks a controversial third term as leader, according to ministry sources.

The creation of the new team within the First China and Mongolia Division of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau in April comes as Xi is believed to maintain his helm of the ruling Communist Party, and tensions between the United States and China continue to intensify.

