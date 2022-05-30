  • Riken's supercomputer Fugaku | KYODO
    Riken's supercomputer Fugaku

Riken, a Japanese government-funded research institute, said Monday that its Fugaku supercomputer was ranked the world’s fastest in two global rankings for the fifth consecutive time since June 2020.

However, Fugaku, jointly developed with Fujitsu, fell to second place behind the U.S. supercomputer Frontier in two other rankings.

