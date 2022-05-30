The Justice Ministry is considering allowing arrest and search warrants to be requested and issued online as part of moves to digitalize criminal procedures.
The ministry aims to submit legislation to revise relevant laws, including the criminal procedure law, to next year’s regular session of parliament at the earliest.
