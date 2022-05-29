  • Twenty-one crosses bearing the names of those killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas | CALLAGHAN O’HARE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Twenty-one crosses bearing the names of those killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas | CALLAGHAN O’HARE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Washington – Days after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in Texas, politicians in Washington are tinkering around the edges of America’s gun laws.

A bipartisan group of senators is scheduled to hold virtual meetings early next week and has some proposals on the table: the expansion of background checks, legal changes to prevent the mentally ill and teenagers from getting guns, and new rules for gun trafficking.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,