Growing international concerns that Russia may use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine appears to have pushed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to announce last week that the 2023 Group of Seven summit will take place in Hiroshima.

Although Kishida is a lawmaker elected from Hiroshima and he says his life’s work is to realize a world without nuclear weapons, people close to the prime minister say he was not initially keen to hold the event in the city, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in the closing days of World War II.